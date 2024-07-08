MCD carries out demolition drive at illegal dairy in South West Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Initiating action against the dairy owners encroaching on public land, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday carried out a demolition drive at various locations in the city including one at South West Delhi's Nangli Dairy Colony.

In a bid to maintain public order and cleanliness, the MCD carried out extensive anti-encroachment drive in three zones namely -- Shahdara North, Najafgarh and Civil Lines zones, said an official statement.

Under the encroachment drive, the maintenance division, led by the General Branch of Shahdara North Zone, took action on long-pending complaints of local residents with the assistance of the police force, it said.

In Seelampur Ward Number 225, unauthorised permanent and temporary encroachments by the local shopkeepers and street vendors on the sidewalks were removed over a stretch of approximately two kilometers using JCBs and trucks.

The civic body officials directed the concerned licensing inspector to ensure that no re-encroachment occurs in the area, the statement said.

Additionally, the Veterinary Services Department of Najafgarh Zone carried out demolition actions against dairy owners encroaching on public land in Nangli Dairy Colony, Nangli Ward.

The Veterinary Department, in coordination with the Maintenance Department and with the assistance of the police force, demolished temporary structures in Nangli Dairy Colony, according to the statement.

In Civil Lines zone, RCC slabs were demolished and steel reinforcements were cut at Mahindra Park and illegal encroachments were removed from Sant Nagar extensions and Bengali Colony, Burari, the statement added. PTI SJJ AS AS