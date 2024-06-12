MCD carries out demolition drive in Okhla's Batla House area

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) For a second day on the trot, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in Batla House in southeastern part of the city, officials said.

According to a statement by the MCD, the drive was carried out against unauthorised construction in the area.

Action was taken against at least four properties on Muradi Road of the area, according to the statement.

Police stay deployed in the area to maintain law and order. PTI NIT NIT VN VN