MCD carries out demolition near RSS headquarters in Delhi's Jhandewalan

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Saturday carried out an anti-encroachment drive near the RSS headquarters in Jhandewalan, removing structures for which, officials said, notices had been issued a month and a half ago.

The action was taken as they "failed to comply", officials said, adding that they had been asked to vacate the plots 45 days ago.

The demolition was carried out in the presence of the Delhi Police and MCD officials.

The police personnel were deployed to maintain order.

No immediate comment was received from the civic body on the action.

Police officials confirmed that notices had been issued well in advance.