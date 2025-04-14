MCD celebrates Ambedkar's birth anniversary, calls him symbol of social justice, equality

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday celebrated the 135th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, and described him as a symbol of social justice, equality and human rights.

Mayor Mahesh Kumar, while presenting certificates of appreciation to safai karamcharis, said the city's sanitation system stands on the strong shoulders of its sanitation workers, and without their tireless work, a clean and healthy Delhi would be unimaginable.

"They are the true heroes not only of the MCD, but also the society," an official statement quoted Kumar as saying.

Paying tributes to Ambedkar, the mayor called him a symbol of social justice, equality and human rights.

"He was not just the architect of the Constitution, but a voice for the oppressed and a visionary who shaped India's democratic framework," the mayor said, invoking Ambedkar's slogan "Educate, Agitate, Organise".

MCD commissioner Ashwani Kumar highlighted Ambedkar's role as a visionary economist, legal scholar and social reformer, stating that his life and work continue to inspire the corporation's efforts in fields of sanitation, education, health and infrastructure.

The commissioner also recited a "shloka" from Bhagavad Gita to underline the importance of equality in vision.

According to the statement, the celebrations began with floral tributes to Ambedkar's statue at the Civic Centre, followed by cultural performances by MCD teachers and a street play by MCD school students that was widely appreciated.

Congress leader Nazia Danish described Ambedkar as a tireless advocate for the rights of minorities, Dalits, and the marginalised, calling him one of India's greatest jurists and reformers, the statement said. PTI NSM ARI