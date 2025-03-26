MCD clears encroachments from 112 kilometres of public roads in City SP zone

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The MCD has cleared encroachments from 112 kilometres of public roads in the City SP zone during a large-scale anti-encroachment drive, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

It also seized 610 items and collected Rs 19,100 in fines from violators.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) targeted areas such as Neeli Chhatri Mandir, Hanuman Mandir, Bela Road, Ram Kumar Marg and Rani Jhansi Road during the crackdown between March 1 and 24.

According to the statement, unauthorised jhuggies, tirpals, counters and other temporary structures were dismantled during the drive.

The operation was conducted jointly by the general branch and building and maintenance departments.

Several busy roads, including HC Sen Marg, SRDC Road, Chandni Chowk, Shastri Nagar, Inderlok and Esplanade Road, were cleared during the drive, the MCD said.

The civic body urged citizens to support its efforts to maintain clean and obstruction-free public spaces and warned that strict action would continue against encroachers to ensure a healthier and more-accessible city.

Regular monitoring and follow-up drives are planned to prevent re-encroachment, it added.