MCD clears out 186 garbage points ahead of Diwali, 50 pc work remaining

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The MCD has identified and cleared out 186 garbage vulnerable points across its 12 zones under 'Ab Delhi Hogi Saaf' campaign, officials said on Monday.

In a “report card” of the cleanliness drive, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said 50 per cent of the work on the removal of garbage vulnerable points in areas under MCD has been completed.

She added that work on vulnerable points in the pending areas will be completed by Diwali.

“As a Diwali gift for the Delhi residents, MCD had set goals to replace these garbage points with trees and plants to beautify the city. We have been able to complete 50 per cent of the work so far and the rest of the work will be completed by Diwali," the mayor said in a press conference.

In areas where work on the garbage points is underway, MCD has been instructed to do fencing, barricade the areas and place dustbins to prevent the spilling of garbage.

The MCD launched the 'Ab Delhi Hogi Saaf city wide cleanliness on August 12.

Among the identified GVPs, 10 are located in Keshav Puram zone, 13 in Karol Bagh, 37 in Rohini, 10 in Najafgarh, and 15 and 21 in Shahdara South and North, respectively.

Other areas included Central Zone (35), Narela (13), West Zone (10), and Civil Lines (22). PTI SJJ NB