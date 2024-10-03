MCD clears over 6,156 metric tons of silt, C&D waste from city drains

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has removed over 6,156.94 metric tons (MT) of silt and construction and demolition (C&D) waste from the city in the past week as part of its newly launched 'Dust-Free Delhi' drive.

The Shahdara South Zone reported the highest removal, with a total of 1,230.76 MT of silt and debris. The Keshapuram Zone removed 1,019.67 MT of waste, the second highest in the same period.

"The removed silt and C&D waste are being safely transported to designated dumping sites for proper disposal and bio-remediation. This initial effort to clear the silt from various choked drains is currently in progress," the statement said.

"MCD’s 12 zones collectively had removed 404.65 MT of waste on September 24 and by 02.10.2024 it was able to remove 6156.94 metric tons (MT) of silt and construction and demolition waste," it said.

Due to the rains in the capital, dried mud and silt accumulated on the roads have been contributing significantly to air pollution, the statement said, adding that pollution caused by road dust is one of the two major contributors to air pollution in the city. In a meeting held last month to review air pollution, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena instructed the MCD, Public Works Department (PWD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to undertake the 'Dust-Free Delhi Drive' over the next week to ten days, urging that it be developed into a year-long campaign. PTI SJJ AS AS