MCD clears power dues of Hardayal Library, to pay outstanding salary of 52 employees in Ph-1

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi claimed Tuesday it has cleared the electricity bill of the Hardayal Municipal Public Library and announced to pay the outstanding salaries of 52 employees in the first phase.

The civic body has started the process of clearing the pending salaries of the library employees for the year 2021-22, utilising the grant of Rs 2.27 crore given by the AAP government, it said in a statement.

According to the statement, employees of the over 160-year-old library will receive salaries after about two and a half years. A total of 52 employees will be given salaries in the first phase.

In the coming time, after completing all the formalities and investigation, salaries will be given to all the employees, the statement added.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi, ex-officio chairperson of the library, held a meeting with the new management committee of Hardayal Library at the Civic Centre on Tuesday to discuss the issues relating to the employees and amenities.

The mayor instructed the officials to submit the list of all the libraries of the corporation and the report of their employees within two days.

"I will personally check all the libraries whether they are functioning smoothly, how many employees are working and how much salary is outstanding. All libraries will be inspected by me and corporation councilors," she was quoted as saying in the statement.

The outstanding electricity bill of Hardayal Library has been deposited through a cheque, according to the statement.

Apart from Hardayal Library Headquarters, electricity bill of another library has also been deposited, it said.

A bill of approximately Rs 5.60 lakh has been paid, the statement claimed.

The corporation will investigate any irregularities in the libraries to avoid any malpractice and misuse of funds, the statement said. PTI SJJ CK