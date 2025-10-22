MCD collects 3 metric tonnes of used diyas under post-Diwali clean-up drive

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has collected around three metric tonnes of used earthen lamps as part of its cleanup drive following the festive season.

Being carried out under the leadership of Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, the civic body is collecting used diyas and idols from across the city as part of its efforts to promote responsible and sustainable waste management in the national capital.

The collection is being undertaken in collaboration with the Why Waste Wednesdays Foundation through Swachh Vaahini, a CSR project of Tehkhand Waste to Electricity Project (TWEPL), and involves active participation of various Resident Welfare Associations.

According to the MCD, the collected diyas and idols are being sent to construction and demolition waste processing plants to ensure environmentally safe management of festive waste.

"The initiative is a step towards encouraging citizens to adopt sustainable waste disposal practices and to keep the city clean after celebrations," Singh said, urging residents to segregate their festive waste and hand it over to Swachh Vaahini collection teams.

Citizens can also request doorstep pickup of used diyas and idols by sending a WhatsApp message to 8002044982, the MCD said.

The civic body has called upon Delhiites to actively support the campaign and contribute to building a cleaner, greener city. PTI NSM NSM NSD NSD