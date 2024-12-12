MCD commissioner accepted demand to abolish need for factory license in industrial areas, claims BJP

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Thursday claimed the municipal commissioner has accepted its demand to do away with the requirement of factory licenses in the industrial areas of the city.

No immediate reaction was available from Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Ashwini Kumar regarding the claim.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, along with representatives of Laghu Udyog Bharti, met the commissioner and requested exemption for industries in Narela, Badli, and Bawana industrial areas and the commissioner accepted, a statement from the BJP claimed.

During the meeting, the Delhi BJP president emphasized that Section 416 of the Municipal Corporation Act has become redundant. He explained that this section was introduced when Delhi did not have government-regulated industrial areas.

"However, today, Delhi boasts of government-developed industrial zones as well as private authorised and approved industrial areas," he said.

Since Delhi now has legitimate and approved industrial areas, individuals who have been allotted plots in these zones should no longer be required to obtain MCD factory licenses or 'no objection certificates' (NOCs) for plot sales, Sachdeva said.

The BJP claimed that the commissioner had assured Sachdeva that the civic body would approve this demand and issue the necessary directives immediately. PTI VIT NSD NSD NSD