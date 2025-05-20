MCD commissioner directs all depts to expedite drain desilting ahead of monsoon

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner Ashwani Kumar directed all departments on Tuesday to expedite the desilting of critical drains, strengthen real-time coordination, and deploy emergency teams in waterlogging-prone areas to meet monsoon exigencies.

Early intervention, use of technology, and fixing joint accountability to tackle recurring waterlogging issues were key to managing emergencies, he stressed.

At an inter-departmental meeting to ensure better preparedness and prevent waterlogging in the city during monsoon chaired by Kumar, he focused on improving coordination among departments for timely desilting of drains and emergency response.

Additional Commissioner Jitender Yadav, Engineers-in-Chief P C Meena and K P Singh, along with senior engineers and officials from all 12 zones of the MCD attended the meeting along with other key department officials.

The meeting emphasised resolving issues at known waterlogging hotspots and improving inter-agency coordination.

Immediate desilting of critical drains, real-time coordination during rain, deployment of emergency teams in flood-prone areas, and the use of centralised digital platforms for monitoring and communication were discussed at the meeting.

Kumar said that early intervention and accountability across departments were vital to tackling monsoon-related challenges.

"Monsoon preparedness is a shared responsibility. Seamless coordination and proactive execution are key to preventing waterlogging in the city," he said, adding the MCD will continuously monitor the progress.

The civic body has urged people to report any instance of waterlogging or blocked drains via the MCD helpline or the MCD 311 mobile app for swift grievance redressal.