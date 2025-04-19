MCD Commissioner visits northeast Delhi building collapse site, structural survey underway

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The MCD has launched a structural survey of nearby buildings after a multi-storey residential building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Shakti Vihar area in the early hours of Saturday, leaving 11 people dead and 11 injured, according to a statement.

MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar visited the site along with the deputy commissioner of the zone and other senior officials.

The property, built on a plot of around 60 square yards, consisted of a ground floor and three additional storeys. "Prima facie, it was found that the structural design of the building did not adhere to the required load-bearing capacity," MCD said in a statement.

The civic body said other buildings in the area could also be structurally unsafe.

"It appears that other buildings in the area may also have structural issues and may not possess adequate load-bearing elements. In view of this, the MCD will carry out a survey in the area to identify such buildings and will take necessary action to seal them accordingly," the statement said.

Strong action will also be taken against those found guilty of negligence, it added.

According to MCD, the collapse occurred in a densely populated area marked by narrow lanes and unauthorized constructions.

The MCD said that a message was received from the Control Room following which officials from its Building, Maintenance, and Sanitation Departments rushed to the spot with necessary equipment, including JCB machines and labour teams. They are engaged in clearing debris from the site and adjoining properties.

A 20-year-old four-storey residential building collapsed in Delhi's Mustafabad area, leaving 11 dead and 11 injured. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire services, Delhi Police and other volunteers carried out rescue efforts for over 12 hours.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a probe into the incident. PTI NSM HIG HIG