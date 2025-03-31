MCD commissioner warns institutions against mosquito breeding

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) Commissioner Ashwani Kumar has directed all offices, institutions, and workplaces to take strict measures to prevent mosquito breeding and work in coordination with the civic body to curb mosquito-borne diseases.

He emphasised that since there is no specific treatment or vaccine for diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, eliminating Aedes mosquito breeding at the source is the only effective way to control their spread.

In an advisory, Kumar has urged all government and autonomous offices, educational institutions, commercial centers, trade associations, and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to act on the prescribed guidelines.

He has asked authorities to ensure that overhead and other water tanks remain covered, water coolers are regularly repainted, their pads replaced, and cleaned at least once a week.

If a cooler cannot be emptied, he advised adding a spoonful of petrol or kerosene to prevent mosquito breeding.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of preventing water accumulation in utensils, bottles, flower pots, tires, and other objects that could serve as breeding grounds.

He also instructed that Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs) be allowed to inspect water tanks placed on terraces.

To ensure compliance, Kumar has directed all institutions to appoint a nodal officer responsible for working with MCD's public health officials in implementing mosquito prevention measures.

He stated that the civic body's public health department is making relentless efforts to help people fight mosquito-borne diseases but warned that strict action would be taken against officials and responsible persons if there is mosquito breeding within institutional premises.

The MCD also said that under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Malaria and Other Mosquito-Borne Diseases) Bye-laws, 1975, it is illegal to create conditions favourable for mosquito breeding.

Failure to take preventive measures is a punishable offense. Repeat violations can lead to legal notices, fines, and even police complaints under Section 271 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). PTI NSM TIR TIR