MCD conducts cleanliness drive to ensure sanitation around rail tracks

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is conducting a special cleanliness drive in collaboration with the Northern Railway to clear and dispose the Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) lying on both sides of the railway tracks, an official statement said on Wednesday.

In a joint inspection by the MCD and the railways, the quantity of MSW lying on 105 km of railway tracks in Delhi was assessed to be 31,989 MT (metric tonne) in June , according to the statement.

Till November 15, the MCD cleared 9,106 MT waste lying on the railway tracks and the remaining 22,883 MT MSW will be lifted up by 2024, it said.

A detailed roadmap to remove the MSW lying along the railway track has been prepared in coordination with the railways, it added.

"The work of lifting garbage from both sides of the railway tracks from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Lodhi Colony Station, from Lodhi Colony Station to Okhla Station, from Okhla Station to Badarpur Border Station and from Nizamuddin Station to Janata Camp Station is being done at a rapid pace by the Central Zone of MCD. This work would be completed by January 31 2024," the statement said.

The MCD will also undertake the work to clear the garbage lying near the railway line from Bijwasan to Sagarpur flyover by Najafgarh zone which is expected to be completed within a day or two.

The garbage lifting work from Shahdara Railway Station to Saboli Halt in Shahdara North zone will be completed by next month. The work of lifting garbage from Peeragarhi to Nangloi in the Rohini zone and from Azadpur to the Narela railway line in the Civil Line zone has almost been completed, the statement claimed.

According to the MCD, the work of lifting MSW from the railway line in the Keshav Puram zone will be completed by January 31.

At the same time, in the Karol Bagh zone, the work of collecting garbage from both sides of Sarai Rohila to Patel Nagar, Zakhira Mandi to Patel Nagar and Patel Nagar to Kirti Nagar, Kirti Nagar to Naraina railway line is being done on priority basis and this will be done by March 2024, the statement said.

In the Narela zone, the work of collecting garbage from Kirari gate to Mundka gate and Holambi Khurd to Narela station, has almost been completed, it added.

Furthermore, in the City SP zone, the work of collecting garbage from Old Delhi Railway Station to Sadar Bazar Station and from Old Delhi to Sarai Rohilla will be completed by next month.

The MCD said most of the sanitation work has been mechanised by the civic body. The MCD is also equipping its sanitation staff with the necessary devices, machines, and vehicles required for mechanised cleaning, it claimed.

"The MCD has already procured 250 oxygen cylinders, 750 safety belts, 750 safety eye gear, 2,250 helmets and 750 torches. Procurement of 4,450 gloves, 3,338 gum boots & 750 full-body suits is under process and will be completed soon," the statement said.

A roadmap has been prepared for the purchase of various items to provide safety equipment to the sanitation workers, it added.