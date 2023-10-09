MCD conducts demolition action in Jahangirpuri area, razes two properties

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Civic authorities on Monday demolished two properties identified as "unauthorised constructions" in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, officials said.

The action by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was taken "in accordance with the decision" of an appellate tribunal, the MCD said in a statement.

It said the MCD's building department executed the action and both the properties were completely razed to the ground using heavy machinery. The operation was carried out under the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines Zone, the statement added.

"These properties had been identified as unauthorised constructions within a 1,600 square yard area, and their status was subject to a legal case that had been decided upon by the Appellate Tribunal for the MCD (ATMCD). The demolition action has been taken in accordance with the decision of ATMCD," it said.

"The properties in question had been utilised for shops and a godown, and no approved building plans for these structures were on record. This enforcement action underscores the commitment of MCD to uphold building regulations and maintain the safety and integrity of the city's structures," the statement said. PTI KND IJT IJT