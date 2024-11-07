MCD conducts fogging drive at 1,052 sites during Chhath Puja

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday conducted an anti-mosquito fogging drive at Chhath Puja ghats across the city.

According to a statement, the fogging drive was carried out at 1,052 sites where Chhath Pooja celebrations were held across all 12 MCD zones.

The MCD also implemented various anti-larval measures at these locations to prevent mosquito breeding, the statement added.

The areas included in the fogging drive were ITO, Barapullah Nala Sarai Kale Khan, Siddharth Basti Ambedkar Park, DDA Park Sangam Vihar, Chhath Ghat Lal Mandir and Gopal Mandir Park Subhadra Colony among others.

In addition to the fogging drive, the MCD conducted a public awareness campaign, educating the residents about mosquito breeding prevention.

"Through the campaign, the MCD informed the public about anti-larval measures and special drives to eliminate mosquito breeding sites, which are essential for controlling vector-borne diseases. The MCD encourages public participation in these efforts," the statement read. PTI SJJ AS AS