MCD cracks down on illegal encroachments in Sultanpuri, reclaims public land

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in collaboration with the Delhi Police, launched a large-scale anti-encroachment drive in Sultanpuri on Thursday, removing unauthorized structures and reclaiming public land.

According to an official statement from the MCD, the operation focused on an abandoned community toilet complex in the area’s P-block, which had been illegally occupied, obstructing public movement and raising sanitation and safety concerns.

"The action aimed at reclaiming public spaces unlawfully occupied by unauthorized individuals, ensuring the effective enforcement of municipal regulations," it said.

Officials stated that the initiative aligns with the MCD’s ongoing efforts to restore public spaces, improve urban infrastructure, and maintain civic order.

"The MCD urged residents to respect municipal regulations and adhere to legal procedures when utilizing public resources. The corporation emphasized that such actions will continue to ensure that public spaces remain accessible, orderly, and beneficial to the community," the statement reads.

An MCD spokesperson emphasized the need for adherence to municipal regulations, urging residents to use public spaces responsibly. "We are committed to keeping the city clean, safe, and organized. Any unlawful encroachments will face strict action," the official said.

Authorities affirmed that similar operations will continue to ensure public spaces remain accessible and beneficial to the community. PTI MHS ARD ARD