MCD cuts water, power supply at Signature View Apartments as deadline to vacate ends

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has disconnected the electricity and water supply to Signature View Apartments, following the completion of the court-set deadline, while around 51 residents are still living on the premises, officials said on Monday.

Situated in North Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, the housing complex, built between 2007 and 2009 and allotted under a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) scheme by 2011–12, has faced severe structural deterioration over the years.

"We are urging the remaining residents to vacate the premises at the earliest," Amrendra Singh Rakesh, President of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA), said.

He added that many residents are struggling to find alternative accommodation following the disconnection of basic utilities.

"As the Supreme Court dismissed their appeal for an extension of the vacation date. Electricity and water supply have been disconnected in a joint action by the MCD and DDA on Monday," an MCD official said.

In December 2024, the Delhi High Court directed the DDA to ensure the flats were vacated within three months and rent assistance was provided immediately.

There are around 336 high-income group (HIG) and middle-income group (MIG) flats at the complex, which have developed severe structural issues over time, including deep cracks in walls and ceilings, raising safety concerns.

The DDA issued a tender in March this year to demolish and reconstruct the apartments.

"A tender for demolition and reconstruction was issued earlier, but there is no update on the demolition tender, as of now," a DDA official said.

In 2022, IIT-Delhi conducted a structural study of the 12 towers of the residential complex and found the complex to be "structurally unsafe." Taking note of the problems faced by residents in 2023, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena asked the DDA to redevelop the entire apartment complex and rehabilitate the flat owners.

According to the terms of agreement, DDA will provide Rs 50,000 for HIG flat owners and Rs 38,000 for MIG flat owners. During the period commencing from January 1, 2025, or the date of actual vacation of the property, till the date on which possession of the reconstructed property is handed over to the flat owners.

Last week, on Friday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea challenging a Delhi High Court order, which stated that there shall be no stay on the demolition of the Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar in the national capital. PTI SHB NSM SSM ANM SSM ANM MPL MPL