MCD demolishes five properties belonging to those accused in drug peddling cases

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has demolished five properties belonging to those accused of being involved in drug peddling, a senior official said on Sunday.

According to officials, the properties demolished on Saturday were located in Shahdara, Rohini and Najafgarh zones of MCD.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on the occasion of Anti-Narcotics and Drug Trafficking Day on June 26 last year announced that properties and premises belonging to people involved in drug peddling will be seized and bulldozed, another senior official said.

The five properties were demolished in line with this direction, he added.

The properties belonged to Monu, Vikas, Rahul, Vikram and Sunita. They were arrested in different cases of drug peddling between 2022 and 2023, officials said.

While Monu has been involved in 108 such cases, Sunita and Rahul have had no previous involvement in such activities, they added. PTI SLB SJJ NSD NSD