MCD denies targeting religious structures during Karol Bagh demolition drive

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued a clarification on Monday saying that no religious structures were affected during a joint demolition drive conducted in the Karol Bagh Zone, along with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The clarification came in the backdrop of claims circulating on social media that a religious site was affected during the action taken on November 29 at DB Gupta Road and the nearby green belt stretches.

According to the civic body, the purpose of the drive was solely to remove "dangerous and dilapidated" structures located in designated green belts that posed a threat to public safety.

"No religious structure, including the Mandir Dargah Baba Shri Peer Ratan Nath Ji Maharaj, was touched or affected," the MCD emphasised.

The corporation informed that all occupants had been served notices in advance - two by MCD and one by DDA - requesting them to vacate the unsafe structures, which had already been marked as hazardous following technical inspections.

The MCD further pointed out that the original residents had earlier been relocated by the DDA, and those currently living in the structures were either unwilling to shift or had not completed the necessary relocation formalities.

Reiterating that the action was carried out "strictly in the interest of public safety," the MCD said the joint operation adhered to due process and was limited to unsafe and encroached structures only. PTI NSM MPL MPL