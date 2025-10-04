MCD deploys 4 teams to catch stray dogs at JLN Stadium after 2 foreign coaches bitten by canines

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has deployed four teams at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to catch stray dogs after two foreign coaches -- a Kenyan and a Japanese -- were bitten by canines, officials said on Saturday.

A senior MCD official told PTI, "There are 21 entry points to the stadium, and four teams are already deployed there to ensure such incidents do not occur again." Stray dogs bit coaches from Kenya and Japan in separate incidents during the World Para Athletics Championship here on Friday. Both victims are out of danger after being treated at a nearby hospital.

Kenyan coach Dennis Maragia was speaking to one of his athletes outside the competition arena of the stadium when a stray dog suddenly came and bit him, according to the official.

Later, the organisers also said that Japanese coach Meiko Okumatsu was also bitten by a stray dog while she was supervising the training of her athletes at the warm-up track adjacent to the main competition area.

"Our coach Mr Dennis was speaking to an athlete near the call room, and a stray dog came out of nowhere and bit him," Joel Atuti, who accompanied the team as a representative of the Government of Kenya, told PTI.

"The incident happened around 10 am. Blood was oozing out of his leg and the medical team stationed at the stadium reached there. He was taken to a hospital and given treatment, including injections," he added.

The call room is the area where the players assemble before their respective events. The stadium has two call rooms, both some metres away from the main competition arena.

Meanwhile, the MCD official also said that since September 25, 22 stray dogs have been picked up from the stadium premises so far.

The organisers said both coaches were immediately attended to and provided on-the-spot medical attention at the Athlete Medical Room. They were then taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where they received appropriate treatment, after which they were taken to their respective team hotels.

The Supreme Court on August 11 directed the authorities to move all street dogs into shelters in Delhi-NCR, but the order was later modified on August 22. However, the apex court modified its August 11 direction and said the picked-up canines be sterilised, vaccinated, and released back in the same area.

A three-judge special bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath made it clear that this relocation shall not apply to dogs infected with rabies or suspected to be infected with rabies and those displaying aggressive behaviour.

The bench, also comprising Justices Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria, said the August 11 direction prohibiting the release of stray dogs from dog shelters shall be kept in abeyance for the time being.