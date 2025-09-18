MCD deploys drones to spray insecticides in flood-hit Yamuna areas

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday launched a campaign to spray insecticides using drones in flood-affected areas along the Yamuna to curb mosquito breeding and prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases.

The initiative was inaugurated by Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh at Geeta Colony and Yamuna Bridge areas, which have witnessed waterlogging in the wake of the recent floods.

Mayor Singh emphasised that the MCD is committed to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for residents.

"Spraying insecticides through drone technology is a modern and effective step. It will allow us to cover large and inaccessible areas in a short time, enhancing efficiency and providing relief to more affected families," he said.

He added that the civic body will extend the use of drones to other hard-to-reach areas of the city to check diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

Appealing to residents for cooperation, the mayor urged them not to let water stagnate around their homes or store scrap on rooftops where rainwater can accumulate.

Additionally, malaria committee chairperson Neeta Bisht said the introduction of drones marks a significant step in the fight against mosquito-borne diseases.

"We are confident this campaign will play a vital role in controlling the spread of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. Public cooperation will make this mission more effective," she said.