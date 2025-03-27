MCD directs govt offices, RWAs to take measures to prevent mosquito breeding

New Delhi: To curb the spread of dengue, malaria and chikungunya, the MCD has asked Delhi government offices, educational institutions, religious places and market associations to 'eliminate' stagnant water.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has mandated strict preventive measures to eliminate mosquito breeding sites across the city and enhance sanitation efforts, particularly in high-risk areas such as slums and densely populated regions.

The guidelines apply to all government offices, educational institutions, commercial establishments, religious places, market associations, and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs).

According to the directives, institutions must ensure that overhead tanks, coolers and water storage containers are properly covered and cleaned regularly.

Stagnant water must either be removed or treated with petrol, diesel, or Temephos granules to prevent mosquito breeding.

Authorities have also stressed the need to dispose of discarded items such as broken bottles, plastic cups, tyres, and coconut shells, which could serve as potential breeding grounds.

The civic body has directed all establishments to appoint a nodal officer responsible for implementing these preventive measures and coordinating with health officials.

In case of violations or repeated mosquito breeding, legal action could be initiated.

It has also been said that since there is no specific treatment or vaccine for dengue and chikungunya, prevention remains the most effective strategy. Citizens have been urged to cooperate with the administration to keep their surroundings clean and mosquito-free.

In addition to enforcing these guidelines, the civic body has outlined a multi-pronged strategy focusing on early detection, community participation, and strict monitoring of breeding grounds.

The plan includes door-to-door inspections, penalties for stagnant water accumulation, and enhanced coordination between municipal bodies and health departments.

As part of an awareness campaign, authorities are urging residents to clear waterlogging in and around their homes, use mosquito nets, and report symptoms at the earliest.