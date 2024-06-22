MCD Dy Mayor leads protest in Chandni Chowk, asks Haryana govt to release Delhi's share of water

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal led a protest in Old Delhi's Chandni Chowk area on Saturday against the ongoing water crisis in the city.

Iqbal accompanied by scores of old Delhi residents and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters staged a demonstration against the Haryana government for allegedly not releasing sufficient quantities of water to Delhi.

Holding posters and demanding that Delhi's share of water be released, the protestors raised slogans against the BJP-led Haryana government.

They were detained while they tried to take out a march towards the Haryana Bhawan to press their demands, visuals by PTI videos showed.

"The residents in my area in Old Delhi have been facing water scarcity for months now. These are poor people with no resources. People here were forced to offer Eid's namaz without talking bath due the scarcity. It's my appeal to the Haryana government to release Delhi's share of water and not do politics over water which is impacting residents in the city," Iqbal told PTI.

Meanwhile, AAP national secretary Pankaj Kumar Gupta in a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said a delegation of the AAP, including its MPs, MLAs and senior leaders, will meet him here on Sunday to find a solution to the deepening water crisis faced by the city.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi's indefinite hunger strike against the water crisis in the city also entered its second day on Saturday. PTI SJJ AS AS