MCD education committee reviews schools, approves measures to improve standards

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will soon appoint 4,000 new sanitation workers, enhance the financial powers of school principals and ensure immediate repair of faulty solar panels as part of measures to improve the condition of its schools.

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the civic body’s Education Committee, chaired by its chairman, Yogesh Verma, Additional Commissioner Pankaj, Deputy Chairman Amit Khadkhari and other members.

The committee also directed that all water tanks in MCD schools be cleaned within three days and that sanitation be treated as a top priority, warning of strict action against negligent staff.

Members raised concerns over shortages of sanitation staff and security guards, poor condition of toilets and delays in minor repair works, stressing that such gaps hinder education standards.

Emphasising that improving the quality of education required addressing these gaps, the committee agreed on steps to ensure smoother functioning of schools and better facilities for students.

Members also stressed the need for transparent management of employees’ leave records and instructed that these be maintained online.

To address the shortage of manpower, the civic body announced that 4,000 new sanitation workers would soon be appointed for schools.

The committee further decided to review the list of mentor teachers and enhance the financial powers of principals so that minor repairs and essential works could be completed without delay.