MCD eliminated 28 garbage vulnerable points in Delhi: Mayor Shelly Oberoi

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has eliminated 28 garbage vulnerable points from areas under its jurisdiction across the city and invited proposals to install waste handling equipments like fixed compactor transfer station machines at these locations, officials said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said officials concerned in different Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) zones have been instructed to appoint a nodal officer to oversee the elimination and beautification of the remaining garbage vulnerable points (GVPs).

A meeting of the deputy commissioners of the 12 MCD zones was held on Monday to take update on the progress made in clearing the GVPs till date, she informed.

During the meeting, the officials apprised the mayor of the elimination of more GVPs across the city in comparison to last year, she said.

"In the West Delhi Zone of the 12 GVPs, seven have been eliminated with two minor points from where garbage is collected within 24 hours by the agencies. In Karol Bagh zone of the 14 GVPs, three have been eliminated and beautified with paintings, pots and bins have been installed.

"At the Shahdara South zone, 14 out of 15 GVPs have been cleared and in South Delhi zone of the 33 GVP points, three are beautified and work on clearing the remaining points is underway," she informed reporters.

Additionally, in the Central Delhi zone, out of the 17 total GVPs, one has been fully eliminated while garbage from two to three points is collected within 24 hours. The city SP zone has no major GVP point, she claimed.

Last year, instructions were given to the officials to identify and clear the GVPs by the AAP dispensation of the MCD to make Delhi garbage free and improve sanitation in the city, she said.

At various locations, the proposal to install fixed compactor transfer station (FCTS) machines for handling of the solid and liquid waste have also been invited.

"In areas which come under MCD's jurisdiction these machines will be installed and on lands managed by other agencies like DDA, we will hold talks to get them installed," Oberoi said.

She further added that in the Rohini zone there are about 27 GVPs for which 10 FCTS machines are required to make the area 'Dhalao ghar' (secondary collection centres) free.

In the Narela zone, there is only one major GVP point from where garbage is collected everyday, she said.

"We have instructed officials to appoint nodal officers in every ward of the zone to oversee garbage collection at the GVP points and ensure their beautification.

"In comparison to last year, we were able to reduce the number of GVP points to a great extent with the help of officials and support of public," she said.