MCD employee dies hours after quarrel, inquiry initiated

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A 55-year-old MCD employee died hours after he created a ruckus in Ashok Nagar area in a drunken state and was taken to a police station, police said on Friday.

According to the police, a PCR call was received regarding a man creating a ruckus in an inebriated state near Hanuman Mandir in Ashok Nagar. The man, identified as Rishipal, was brought to Jyoti Nagar police station along with MCD staff on Thursday following the incident.

He was present in the police station and was under CCTV camera presence. Later, his brother took him home around 11.20 am. However, he was declared brought dead at GTB Hospital later in the day.

A probe into the matter is underway. His autopsy was conducted by a medical board at GTB Hospital, the police added. PTI BM NB NB