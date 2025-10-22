MCD ensuring sanitation, lighting and safety at Chhath Ghats across Delhi: Satya Sharma

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Chairperson of the Standing Committee, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Satya Sharma, on Wednesday inspected the Sonia Vihar Chhath Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna river to review the preparations for Chhath Puja.

According to a statement, Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari and Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra also joined the inspection, along with local councillor Soni Pandey and senior MCD officials.

Sharma said the MCD, in coordination with the Delhi government, is ensuring proper sanitation, lighting, and fogging arrangements at all Chhath Ghats across the city to facilitate a smooth celebration for the devotees.

“Comprehensive cleaning, installation of street lights, and fogging operations have been undertaken to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience,” she said.

Sharma added that since Delhi currently has a BJP-led government, both the Delhi government and the MCD are working together to celebrate the Chhath festival with grandeur and devotion.

She also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her initiative in organizing the festival on a large scale for the people of Delhi.

Extending her greetings to all devotees, Sharma said the MCD is committed to maintaining cleanliness, safety, and adequate facilities at all ghats.

Special sanitation teams have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the festival, with focused attention on garbage collection, lighting, and fogging, she added.

“The grand celebrations at Chhath Ghats this year reflect Delhi’s cultural unity and deep-rooted devotion,” Sharma said, adding that the MCD is making every effort to provide a clean and well-equipped environment for the festivities. PTI NSM NB