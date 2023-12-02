MCD exempts house tax in residential areas across its rural jurisdiction

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Saturday announced the exemption of house or property tax for the residential areas across the MCD's rural jurisdiction.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will not collect any house tax from 'lal dora' or extended 'lal dora' properties in the rural areas, Oberoi told a press conference here.

"The MCD will neither send notice nor collect property tax from the residential areas whether it be under 'lal dora' or extended 'lal dora' in all its villages. This is a big relief from CM Arvind Kejriwal for the people of Delhi residing in the rural areas," she said.

Oberoi added the tax levied on the commercial properties in the rural areas will, however, continue to remain the same.

Around 2,168 roads in Delhi's rural areas are notified under the MCD and the commercial properties on these roads will continue to pay property tax.

The decision has been taken after a panchayat of Delhi's 360 villages was held on September 3 to discuss the issue of property tax levied in the rural areas. PTI SJJ AS AS