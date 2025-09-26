MCD extends property tax amnesty scheme by three months with late fee clause

New Delhi: The MCD has extended the deadline for its ongoing Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana (SUNIYO) 2025-26 by three months, till December 31, officials said on Friday.

The one-time property tax amnesty scheme was earlier valid up to September 30.

The terms and conditions of the scheme will remain unchanged during the extension period, except for the addition of a 2 per cent late fee on the principal tax amount for those paying between October 1 and December 31, they said.

Since its launch on June 1, the scheme has attracted 1.16 lakh taxpayers, bringing in Rs 370.27 crore in revenue. Significantly, 65,874 new taxpayers paid property tax for the first time under SUNIYO, contributing another Rs 187.8 crore.

Overall, tax collection during the current financial year 2025-26 stands at Rs 2,111.63 crore from 11.63 lakh taxpayers, reflecting a 22.5 per cent rise in revenue and 18 per cent growth in taxpayer base compared to the same period last year.