MCD extends property tax amnesty scheme SUNIYO till Feb 28

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday extended its property tax amnesty scheme 'SUNIYO' till February 28, 2026, and urged property owners across the capital to come forward and clear their long-pending dues as the late fee remains unchanged at 5 per cent, officials said.

Under the Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana (SUNIYO), taxpayers are eligible for a complete waiver of property tax, interest and penalties for all years before 2020-21, provided they pay the principal tax for the current financial year (2025-26) and the previous five fiscals.

Calling it a golden opportunity, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh appealed to the citizens to regularise their tax records while the window remains open.

The initiative has already helped lakhs of residents settle arrears without the burden of penalties or interest, he said.

“We appeal to all property owners and occupiers to make full use of this opportunity and settle their outstanding property tax dues without incurring penalties or interest,” Singh said.

According to the mayor’s office, the response to the scheme so far has been significant, with 1,78,923 taxpayers already availing it, contributing Rs 1,032.91 crore in property tax collections till February 1.

Of this, Rs 200.45 crore came from 1,28,802 residential properties, while Rs 832.45 crore was collected from 50,121 non-residential properties, the officials said.

Notably, 96,169 first-time taxpayers joined the tax net under SUNIYO, paying Rs 367.26 crore, they said.

Overall, Delhi’s property tax collection for the current financial year has reached Rs 2,828.49 crore from 12.62 lakh taxpayers, a sharp jump compared to the Rs 1,908.06 crore collected from 10.43 lakh taxpayers during the same period last year, marking a 48.24 per cent rise in revenue and a 20.99 per cent increase in the number of taxpayers, the officials said.

The total collection for FY 2024-25 stood at Rs 2,132.29 crore, underscoring the impact of the amnesty scheme, they said. PTI VBH ARI