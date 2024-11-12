MCD fines Rs 2.69 crore for violations of dust pollution norms in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued fines amounting to Rs 2.69 crore for violation of dust control norms during construction and demolition (C&D) activities between April and October this year, according to official data.

The MCD has deployed 372 surveillance teams, with a workforce of 1,295 personnel under its Winter Action Plan 2024-25 to monitor open burning and illegal C&D waste dumping across the city.

Rs 16.85 lakh have been collected so far in fines that are being imposed as a measure to curb the "very poor" pollution levels in the city. Air quality in parts of Delhi are "severe", prompting authorities to implement the Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

For C&D site inspections, 146 teams with 562 personnel operate around the clock. Inspections of open burning of waste are handled by 226 patrolling teams with 733 personnel tasked with preventing fires that could worsen air quality, according to an official report.

Despite these efforts, no challans were issued for open burning violations during the April-October period, signalling a focus primarily on dust control at construction sites, it said.

As Delhi's air quality remains consistently bad, with health risks linked to it mounting, authorities continue to push for stringent action to curb sources of pollution.

Under Stage II of GRAP, additional restrictions are imposed, such as bans on the use of coal and firewood in restaurants and the use of diesel generators, except for essential services.

Parking charges are also raised to encourage people to switch to public transport. PTI SJJ SKY SKY