MCD flags lapses in health trade licence by organisers of Karan Aujla concert at JLN Stadium

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) A day before Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's India tour kicks off in the national capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued a notice to the organisers noting that the health trade licence obtained was not valid.

The 'Temporary Health Trade Licence' obtained for the “P-POP Culture India Tour 2026 - Karan Aujla” event under the 'Instant' category for an open space was not valid for an event being held inside a stadium, it said.

The concert is scheduled to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for February 28.

The notice warned that the organisers must rectify the deficiencies and submit a compliance report before the commencement of the programme, failing which action may be initiated under the provisions of the DMC Act without further notice.

The city's civic body has alleged procedural gaps and directed immediate corrective steps. In the notice, the MCD’s Central Zone health department said it had been brought to its attention that the event was being organised without obtaining proper approvals.

"It is mandatory that all eating stalls and food outlets must obtain a valid health trade licence before the event begins,” the notice read.

Given the expectation of a large gathering, the organisers have been directed to ensure strict compliance with Solid Waste Management rules including proper waste collection and segregation, and install clear signage related to sanitation, waste disposal, emergency exits and public safety, according to the notice.

"Provide adequate temporary toilets and urinals separately for men and women,” the notice read.

The communication has been addressed to the organising team, with copies marked to civic authorities to ensure adherence to health trade licence requirements and other guidelines. PTI VBH VBH SKY SKY