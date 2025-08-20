MCD focusing on planned response to manage stray dogs, says Delhi mayor

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is holding daily meetings to chalk out a plan to address the stray dog issue, with the civic body saying that the challenge lies not only in picking them up but also in ensuring their proper care once housed in shelters.

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the issue is "big and sensitive" and needs a well-planned approach.

"This is a big challenge for the city. Every day, meetings are being held on how to manage shelter arrangements. It is not just about removing the dogs from the streets but also about making sure that food, water and other facilities are available to keep them in better conditions," the mayor said.

He said that since the Supreme Court has reserved its order, the corporation is examining all possible measures and will work in line with the apex court's directions.

"At present, our focus is on ensuring the safety of humans and animals," he added.

The mayor further said for now, the priority is to identify and catch aggressive and furious dogs to ensure public safety.

Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sarma said since August 10, nearly 800 dogs have been picked up and sent to shelters for sterilisation. With no fresh directions from the Supreme Court after its August 11 order, the civic body has continued its drives to catch aggressive, diseased and attacking dogs.

MCD officials pointed out that the task has been difficult due to frequent intervention by dog lovers during such operations.

"Our aim is to make the city safe for animals and humans. We are working on a well-planned strategy, starting with government premises where dog feeding is common, and also responding to complaints from residents," an official said.

Earlier this month, the apex court, terming the stray dog menace "extremely grim," directed the Delhi government and civic bodies to start picking up strays from all localities and keep them in shelters, warning of strict action against anyone obstructing the drive.

On August 11, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan observed that the "whole problem" had arisen due to "inaction" on the part of local bodies.

The court, however, reserved its order on a plea seeking a stay on parts of its August 11 directions. PTI NSM NSM OZ OZ