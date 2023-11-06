MCD forms panel to monitor work under its Winter Action Plan to curb air pollution

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has formed a committee to monitor the work being done under its Winter Action Plan to curb severe air pollution in the city, officials said on Monday.

The monitoring committee will check the implementation of the measures suggested by the civic body to curb cases of open burning, illegal construction and demolition waste dumping and dust on roads under its jurisdiction.

"The MCD has directed the implementation of restrictions under GRAP-IV across its 12 zones. We have set up a monitoring team which will look after the work being done by the surveillance teams on the ground," Mayor Shelly Oberoi said in a press conference.

The civic body had constituted 517 surveillance teams comprising 1,119 officers to implement its Winter Action Plan.

Oberoi said the civic body has identified 13 hotspots where the air quality index is the highest and was working on curbing the air pollution in these areas.

A ban has been imposed on illegal construction and demolition waste dumping and open burning. A fine ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 10 lakh will be imposed for its violation.

Earlier, the MCD had announced allocation of Rs 20 lakh to each of its 12 zones to support the work for controlling air pollution in the city. All officers have been told to keep a close watch on compliance with MCD guidelines and the use of water sprinklers, anti-smog guns, and jetting machines to control pollution.