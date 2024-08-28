MCD forms panel to probe newborn's death during alleged power outage in hospital

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has constituted a committee to probe the death of an infant allegedly during a planned power cut in a hospital of the civic body in Old Delhi.

The committee is directed to submit an inquiry report at the earliest but not latter than 10 days, said an order issued by the MCD on Wednesday.

The panel will be headed by Director, Hospital Administration (DHA) Akshay Dharmarha and additional DHA Rakesh Rao Gautam.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi has ordered an inquiry to get to the root of the death of an infant at Kasturba Hospital due to non-availability of power back up during a planned shutdown, the order dated August 27 said.

"Accordingly, it is decided that an inquiry committee headed by Akshay Dharmarha, DHA along with Rakesh Radi Gautam, additional DHA (hospital) is constituted. DHA can co-opt other member/members as deemed fit," it read.

Mayor Oberoi on August 23, taking note of a media report, directed MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to launch an inquiry into the infant’s death.

A day earlier, several social media users claimed there was a power outage for some time at the Kasturba Hospital during which two newborns had to be delivered allegedly under torchlight -- one of whom died during the power cut.

The MCD had denied the allegations of deliveries taking place under torchlight but ordered an inquiry into the death.