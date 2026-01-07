'MCD found no ownership claim beyond leased land on Ramleela Ground'

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday said that it removed encroachment near Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque after it found that there was no ownership or rights existing beyond a small portion of land covered under a 1940 lease.

The corporation, in a statement, said that the 1940 lease deed covered only 0.195 acres of land in which a tin shed with a platform, a hujra, and a graveyard was situated.

On Tuesday, an encroachment removal drive was carried out at Ramleela Ground, clearing more than 36,000 sq ft of illegally occupied land after directions from the Delhi High Court, it said.

"Neither Delhi Waqf Board nor Managing Committee Syed Faiz Illahi produced any ownership or right beyond the said land covered under the said Lease Deed," the civic body said.

The survey found encroachment over approximately 36,428 sq ft of the ground, including a banquet hall and other commercial activities such as a private diagnostic centre, it said.

Encroachments on the adjoining road and footpath were also identified, the civic body said.

According to the statement, MCD, which is the licensee of Ramleela Ground under the Land & Development Office (L&DO), Government of India, had conducted a joint survey following a complaint, in coordination with officials of the L&DO and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

"Subsequently, a writ petition (Civil) No. 17153/2025 was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking removal of the encroachments. In its order dated November 12, 2025, the court directed MCD to take appropriate action within three months, after giving an opportunity of hearing to the affected parties," it said.

The corporation stated that in compliance with the court's directions, MCD held personal hearings on November 24 and December 16, 2025.

Representatives of the Managing Committee Masjid, Syed Faiz Illahi, the Delhi Waqf Board, DDA, L&DO and officials of the revenue department of the Delhi government had attended the hearings, it stated.