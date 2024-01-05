MCD gets ODF++, 1-Star Garbage Free City rating

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has bagged the 'Open Defecation-Free ++' or 'ODF++' status in a national ranking associated with Swachh Bharat Mission, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

The MCD in a statement said that it has achieved the "1-Star Garbage Free City (GFC) rating," what it described as a "remarkable achievement," in solid and wet waste management.

The civic body has bagged the 'ODF++' status in the "national ranking of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), for its remarkable achievement in solid and wet waste management," the statement said.

It mentioned that this was the "first time" that the MCD received, both the GFC 1-Star rating certificate and the 'ODF++' certificate.

Advertisment

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs released the 'Open Defecation Free' and 'Garbage Free City' results today, the statement said.

The civic body said it worked "extremely hard" to improve performance within the constraints of 'GFC' and 'ODF++'.

"This is a significant accomplishment for the corporation, and will support the ongoing efforts to make our city garbage-free and open defecation-free," it added. PTI KND VN VN