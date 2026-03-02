MCD gives compassionate appointments to 86 dependents

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Monday said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has appointed 86 dependents of deceased employees as daily-wage sanitation workers in the Environment Management Services Department of the corporation.

The move aims at supporting families who lost members while in service, the mayor said, adding that the civic body remains committed to employees’ welfare and dignity.

DEMS committee chairman Sandeep Kapoor said that over the past year, 1,460 sanitation workers were regularised and 562 dependents appointed on compassionate grounds.

He added that the corporation is speeding up promotions to boost employees' morale. PTI VBH NB