MCD has begun drain desilting drive to prevent waterlogging during monsoon: Delhi mayor

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has started desilting drains across Delhi and aims to complete the exercise ahead of schedule to prevent monsoon waterlogging, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said on Saturday.

Under the MCD's jurisdiction, a total of 13,692 drains are being cleaned including 12,892 drains below 4 feet depth with a combined length of 6,069.88 km and 800 larger drains deeper than 4 feet stretching 530.82 km.

Since January, the civic body has removed 8,047 metric tonnes of silt from smaller drains and 16,966 metric tonnes from the bigger ones, the mayor said.

"The civic administration is making extensive preparations ahead of the monsoon to ensure that no waterlogging situation arises during the rainy season and that citizens do not face any inconvenience," Singh said.

He added that the drains are cleaned regularly and the desilting work is being carried out continuously by the civic body, with larger drains being taken up on priority to ensure smooth flow of rainwater.

The mayor said the MCD has initiated the tender process for comprehensive cleaning of major drains and that work will be accelerated once the process is completed.

"We have directed officials to finish all works before the deadline without compromising on quality," Singh said.

Special arrangements are also being planned for waterlogging-prone and sensitive locations, where pumps will be deployed as required to prevent accumulation of rainwater, the mayor added.

He said that the triple-engine government in the national capital is working in coordination with the Delhi government to improve cleanliness in the city.

Singh also appealed to residents to support the corporation's efforts by not dumping garbage into drains so that the drainage system remains effective. PTI VBH NB NB