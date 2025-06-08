MCD holds 120 property-tax camps to promote compliance under SUNIYO amnesty scheme

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) In a bid to facilitate taxpayers and encourage compliance, the MCD has organised 120 property-tax camps across its 12 zones.

According to a statement issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the initiative aims at helping property owners file their taxes and take advantage of the ongoing Property Tax Amnesty Scheme 2025-26 -- Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana (SUNIYO).

The MCD said the camps witnessed active participation from residents, reflecting a growing interest in the scheme. Encouraged by the response, the civic body plans to hold more such camps in the coming days to ensure wider outreach and participation, it stated.

Under SUNIYO, property owners can get a full waiver on tax dues, including interest and penalties, pending till the financial year 2019-20, the statement said.

It added that to qualify, taxpayers must pay the principal amount for the current financial year (2025-26) and the previous five years -- from 2020-21 to 2024-25 -- without any interest or penalty.

For further assistance, the MCD has set up a dedicated helpline number to address queries and guide citizens through the process, according to the statement.

The civic body has appealed to all eligible property owners to make the most of the scheme and clear their outstanding dues without additional financial burden. PTI SHB RC