MCD holds training programme in its bid to make parks, gardens more accessible, inclusive public spaces

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Civic authorities have undertaken a training exercise for many of its officials in a bid to enhance accessibility and usability of its parks and make them a more inclusive horticultural spaces.

Advertisment

A comprehensive training programme titled 'Making Parks and Gardens Inclusive for All through Universal Design' was held during November 2-3 here, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said on Friday.

This training programme was designed to address the pressing issue of accessibility in public spaces for diverse users, particularly persons with disabilities, with a special focus on parks and gardens, the MCD said in a statement.

It is a collaborative effort among the MCD, the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (SCPD), the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), and the Centre for Accessibility in Built Environment Foundation (CABE Foundation), it said.

Advertisment

The UNESCAP and the CABE Foundation spearheaded and conducted the training programme, officials said.

The participants visited Shahidi Park on Friday and conducted access survey of the park. Each of the six groups had one wheelchair-user and one person simulating vision impairment exploring the park's infrastructure and facilities.

This partnership will see development of Shahidi Park as a "model accessible theme park" in Delhi and also to ensure that new parks under development are fully accessible to the diverse needs of persons with disabilities, seniors, children, women alike, the MCD said.

Advertisment

It is also to ensure that new parks under development are "fully accessible to the diverse needs of persons with disabilities, seniors, children, women alike".

Sensory gardens, inclusive play spaces and inclusive facilities in the parks such as accessible toilets, enhanced accessibility of neighbourhood parks is also on the cards, the statement said.

Additional Commissioner (Horticulture), MCD, Amit Kumar Sharma in his opening address asked the participants to be more empathetic to the needs of senior citizens, women, children and persons with disability.

Alok Kumar Singh, director, horticulture, highlighted the MCD's commitment to the cause and to take forward the learnings from the programme to "make measurable changes on the ground to enhance accessibility and usability of their diverse parks". PTI KND CK