MCD hospitals, dispensaries to be revamped: Delhi Mayor

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Municipal hospitals, dispensaries and maternity centres will be refurbished a as part of a plan to revamp MCD-run medical facilities, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the Civic Centre here, Oberoi said that for improving civic medical infrastructure, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will use funds from the corpus of Rs 117 crore -- Rs 54 crore under the capital head and Rs 63 crore under the revenue head-- it has received from the Delhi government.

Funds received under the capital head will be used in 491 projects, including the infrastructure revamp of seven big hospitals under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a civic-run medical college and primary healthcare centres.

The mayor said that under the AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi, a "good healthcare model" will be established in the civic body, as has been in the Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Without naming anyone, she alleged that previous governments in the municipal corporation in the last 15 years, "did not do anything" to improve the medical infrastructure of civic hospitals, as their "intention was not right" when they were in power.

The funds received under the capital head will be used for revamping Hindu Rao Hospital and the medical college it is attached to, Swami Dayanand Hospital and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis, among other facilities, she said.

From the funds received under the revenue head, medical facilities will be augmented at various hospitals like Mata Gujri Hospital and Kasturba Hospital, the largest maternity care hospital under the MCD, the mayor said.

The medical facilities under the MCD will be improved in a span of 2-3 years so that people get the best of the facilities at civic-run hospitals and dispensaries, she added.

Asked about the dengue cases reported in Delhi, she said a meeting has been called with the public health department of the MCD later on Monday. PTI KND RPA