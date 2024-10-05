MCD House adjourned over delay in Dalit Mayor appointment

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The MCD House was adjourned on Saturday amid a ruckus over the delay in appointing a Dalit Mayor of the city.

The BJP councillors raised slogans and stormed into the well of the House, carrying posters and banners, and demanded that mayoral elections be held.

Amid the commotion, several proposals were passed by Mayor Shelly Oberoi. She then adjourned the House until the next meeting.

When the proceedings began, Oberoi criticised the quick manner in which the standing committee elections were held on September 26 despite her objections.

"In the previous House, the MCD standing committee elections were not able to be held. The House was adjourned until October 5 and the elections were to be held in this meeting. But in an unconditional manner, the elections were held hastily on September 27," Oberoi said.

"After the matter was brought to the notice of the Supreme Court, it took cognizance of the issue and ordered that elections will not be held until the next hearing," she added before adjourning the meeting after passing several proposals.

The elections for the standing committee chairperson have been stalled following the Sureme Court's directive to the office of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to not hold the polls until the next hearing slated after two weeks.