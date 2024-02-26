MCD House approves DNB course in radiology at Hindu Rao, toll collection contract extension: Mayor

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) A DNB course in the radiology department of a civic body-run medical college and the extension of a contract for toll tax collection and ECC were among the proposals approved by the MCD House on Monday, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said.

The House of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also passed a proposal to give a five-month extension to gardeners employed by the civic body, she told reporters.

The proceedings were marred by ruckus after BJP councillors protested over a recent fire in Alipur and a stray cattle attack in the Khanpur area.

Before adjourning the House for the day amid the ruckus, Oberoi announced that all proposals tabled in the House have been "passed" while some "eight other proposals" postponed.

The proceedings lasted less than 30 minutes.

At a press conference later, she said the BJP members, as usual, "did not allow the conduct of business in the House, even on issues which are meant for the people of Delhi".

She appealed to the BJP to "not turn the House into a political arena" and maintain its sanctity as people's representatives.

Oberoi said the House approved a proposal to start a Diplomate National Board (DNB) course at the medical college attached to the Hindu Rao Hospital.

Another proposal to extend the contract for collection of toll tax was also approved, she said.

According to the agenda, the proposal was on "extension of existing toll tax and ECC (Environment Compensation Charges) contract for six months (10-4-2024 to 9-10-2024) on existing terms and conditions, as provided in the existing contract agreement".

The mayor said with the general elections due and the Model Code of Conduct likely to be announced shortly, "a proposal by the Horticulture department to give an extension of five months to all 'maalis' employed by the MCD was also passed".

A proposal to allot space to the Delhi Foundation of Dead Women -- an NGO -- at Sarai Kale Khan was also approved. PTI KND SZM