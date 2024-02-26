MCD House: Condolences offered to kin of victims of Alipur fire, cattle attack

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Leader of House in the AAP-led MCD, Mukesh Goel, on Monday offered condolences to the families of 11 people who lost their lives in a fire incident in outer Delhi's Alipur area.

BJP's Raja Iqbal Singh, on Goel's behalf, later read out a condolence message for these families and also that of the man who died after a stray cattle gored him in Khanpur area.

The members of the House observed a two-minute silence for these victims.

Eleven people were killed and several injured in a fire in a paint factory in Alipur on February 15.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi had on February 16 said that the factory was located in a building that was being used "illegally" for the purpose of mixing chemical paints.

Last Thursday, a 42-year-old man lost his life in a stray cattle attack in south Delhi's Tigri area.

The Delhi BJP had on February 24 demanded the MCD a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of the cattle victim.

The councillor, reading the condolence message, reiterated the demand.

Subhash Kumar Jha, a resident of Khanpur, was waiting for the school bus for his child in Devli Mor when the animal gored him and pounded him with its hooves as he lay on the road. PTI KND VN VN