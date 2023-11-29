MCD House meeting opens with raucous protests by BJP, AAP councillors

New Delhi: BJP and Congress councillors on Wednesday obstructed a MCD House meeting with their protests over the non-formation of a standing committee and increased house tax.

The House met on 2.19 pm amid sloganeering by the opposition councillors.

Congress councillors raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party and held placards with demands such as "constitute the standing committee" and "rollback house tax" written on them.

Bharatiya Janata Party councillors raised the issue of the dog menace in Delhi and asked for the release of data regarding dog bites in the city.