MCD House proceedings disrupted amid sloganeering; mayor slams AAP councillors

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of repeatedly undermining the dignity of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), alleging that its councillors deliberately disrupted House proceedings to avoid discussions on key issues, including a condemnation resolution over "disparaging" remarks against Sikh Gurus.

Addressing a press conference, the mayor said a condemnation resolution was scheduled to be read out against the "insult to Sikh Gurus" by AAP leader and former Chief Minister Atishi. However, the House meeting lasted for 45 minutes before it was adjourned amid protests and sloganeering.

Besides, a discussion on the long-pending issue of illegal parking in several parts of Delhi, also listed for deliberation had to be suspended due to the chaos.

The mayor alleged that as soon as Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi began reading the condemnation resolution, AAP councillors started creating a ruckus, obstructing proceedings and preventing the discussion.

"The disruption was planned to evade accountability over the remarks made against Sikh Gurus," the mayor said.

Pravesh Wahi said the MCD House passed the condemnation resolution against the alleged insult of Sikh Gurus by Atishi, asserting that such remarks would not be tolerated.

On illegal parking, the mayor claimed AAP councillors did not allow the discussion, alleging that during the tenure of the AAP government, a widespread illegal parking network had emerged across Delhi with political patronage.

He claimed the AAP had a direct nexus with "parking mafias" and was now trying to avoid scrutiny.

Singh said the BJP-led MCD would take strictest action against illegal parking and would not hesitate to lodge FIRs against such entities if required.

The mayor also said the MCD was taking strict action against illegal construction and encroachments across the capital. PTI VBH ARB ARB