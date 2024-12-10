MCD inaugurates zero waste colony in Nizamuddin West

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday inaugurated a new zero waste colony in Nizamuddin West in a bid to promote sustainable urban living.

With this, the total number of zero waste colonies in the city has risen to 591.

A zero waste colony is an MCD initiative featuring advanced waste management systems such as organic waste converters, composting machines, and a solid waste management plant.

These systems aim to minimise waste sent to landfills, making the colonies models for sustainable living and environmental responsibility.

As part of the initiative, the MCD organised a capacity building and training programme on solid waste management for residents of the colony, the civic body said in a statement.

The programme included engaging activities such as nukkad nataks (street theatre) and interactive workshops, educating residents about proper waste disposal, composting, and recycling techniques.

The MCD has also encouraged residents to actively participate in maintaining the colony and to share innovative ideas for improving waste management practices.

This initiative is part of a larger effort to create a cleaner and greener Delhi while establishing the city as a benchmark for sustainable waste management, the statement said. PTI SJJ NB NB