MCD initiates action against coaching centres flouting norms

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has initiated action against coaching centres flouting norms and it will set up a high-level committee to probe the incident that claimed three lives due to flooding in a coaching centre's basement, MCD officials on Sunday.

Establishments running illegally from the basement have been identified and a drive to take action against them has started, an official said.

The MCD last year conducted a survey of such coaching centres after a massive fire broke at an institute forcing many to jump off the building to escape the blaze. To begin with, the survey will be used to identify those flouting norms, the official said.

Another official said the MCD and the Delhi government are in talks and a high-level committee will soon be will set up to look into the incident in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area.

Three civil services aspirants -- two females and a male -- lost their lives as they were trapped inside the library running in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle, which flooded due to rain and reportedly led to the failure of the single biometric entry and exit point. PTI SJJ MNK MNK